Atletico Madrid given edge over Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in race for forward

Atletico Madrid look as if they will try to bring in at least one if not several forwards this summer, and three number nines have been linked to Los Rojiblancos. When it comes to Serhou Guirassy, they have significant competition, but perhaps a small advantage too.

Los Rojiblancos have enquired about the Stuttgart forward, who scored 30 goals and gave 4 assists in 30 appearances this season. He has a release clause of just €17.5m and has caught the eye of Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich too. With a contract until 2026, there is a good chance he moves on this summer, despite having guided Stuttgart to second place – Manchester United and Milan have also been linked.

🚨 BREAKING – Álvaro Morata’s wife on IG: “Last one ❤️🤍🏟️” along with a picture of her and their kids at the stadium. pic.twitter.com/IHc0RdcxWY — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) May 20, 2024

However as per Diario AS, they have a slight advantage over Dortmund and Bayern, as Stuttgart will encourage him to accept an offer abroad, so as not to strengthen their Bundesliga rivals.

Atletico are also interested in Alexander Sorloth of Villarreal and Artem Dovbyk of Girona, but with release clauses of €38m and €40m respectively, they are likely to cost closer to double Guirassy. It could hinge on Alvaro Morata’s potential departure, and whether Atletico are able to offer him a starting role, which a number of other big sides will not.