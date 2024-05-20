Xavi Hernandez update: Barcelona President avoiding manager as they do not have money to sack him – report

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez remains in situ, but it’s an uncomfortable situation. According to the latest updates, his continuity hinges on the financial realities at Barcelona.

Xavi reportedly is aware that President Joan Laporta has decided to sack him, but has no intention of changing his mind. Marca say that Xavi will not walk at the end of the season, less than a month after Laporta told the world that they believed in him, and his exit will be the result of a sacking. Meanwhile Laporta continues to be of the opinion that Barcelona are better off without Xavi next season. Laporta continues to avoid Xavi’s requests to meet, and will do so after the season has ended.

On the other hand, Diario AS suggest that Laporta’s desire to delay the meeting is to buy time. Barcelona do not have the money to pay out Xavi and his staff, reportedly a cost aroud €20m. If they do not find that money, then Laporta will propose that Xavi continues next season, and even if he does not, financially the only viable alternative is Barca Atletic’s Rafael Marquez as things stand.

Part of the problem is the non-payment by Libero for their share of Barca Studios, to this point €40m, but another €60m is due before the end of June. If Barcelona do not find that money before the close of the accounts, then part of the profit from last year will have to be treated as loss, placing the club into a yet more precarious economic situation, and ensuring Barcelona continue under transfer restrictions next season. Simultaneously, Barcelona are trying to get a new €100m loan and €1.3b sponsorship deal with Nike over the line, in order to cover for their prospective losses.

It certainly looks far more complicated to sack Xavi and his staff than just swallowing the pride and the many millions that it would have meant bidding farewell to Xavi, as had originally been planned. Once again, Laporta’s financial management of the club will come under heavy scrutiny, as it continues to weigh heavy, three years after his takeover.