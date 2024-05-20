Xavi Hernandez ‘knows’ Barcelona President Joan Laporta wants to sack him

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has rejected exit talk repeatedly over the past few days, but few are calling the matter closed, with a meeting set between Xavi and President Joan Laporta for the end of the season.

Xavi has not officially been told anything by the club, and when he met with Laporta on Sunday night, the pair did not discuss his future. While it was expected that the pair would clarify speculation on his future this week, that meeting has been postponed until the coming week, as per multiple sources, including Sport. Xavi had requested a meeting on Friday, after rumours that he could be dismissed gathered pace, but Laporta avoided any such meeting. They also say that Xavi is aware that Laporta has decided to sack him though.

It looks as if it could be the end of the road for Xavi, but he could also have Laporta over a barrel. Varying reports place the cost of sacking Xavi and his staff at between €12m and €20m, a major amount for the struggling Blaugrana to part with. If he does not waive some of his fee, then the decision will be much more difficult for Laporta. It is still not clear who Xavi’s replacement could be, but there are several options leading the way.