Xavi Hernandez camp hoping Barcelona stint is ended next week as manager ‘struggles to sleep’

The future of Xavi Hernandez appears to be hanging in the balance less than three weeks after President Joan Laporta told the world that he still believed in his ability to make Barcelona competitive next season. Xavi had decided to resign in January, but went back on his decision, declaring that he still believed in the project.

However as Laporta and the Barcelona board mull over their alternatives, those close to Xavi are hoping that this is the end of his stint in the dugout, at least for now. Sport say that at times Xavi has struggled to sleep, due to the stress and the strain on his mental and physical health at certain points.

🚨 BREAKING: The meeting between Laporta and Xavi will take place when the season is over. @Benayadachraf — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 19, 2024

After their 4-2 defeat to Girona, Xavi was more down than usual, failing to understand the attitude and the mistakes of his players. They also say that Xavi tends to take things to heart and internalise Barcelona’s issues, and despite him maintaining that he has the energy and desire to go on, being relieved of his duties could be a massive relief for Xavi.

The pressure and its impact at Barcelona are no secret, and that was one of the reasons that Xavi gave for leaving his position at the start of 2024, calling the job unenjoyable, cruel and unpleasant as an experience. Pep Guardiola left due to the toll on his mental health, and few Barcelona managers of late have not aimed shots at the media coverage of their management.