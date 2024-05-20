WATCH: More shameful scenes as Barcelona Femeni present themselves medals after Copa de la Reina

Barcelona strolled to another title on Saturday, thumping Real Sociedad 8-0 in the final of the Copa de la Reina on Saturday. The scenes of celebration were somewhat marred by a lack of professionalism on the part of the Royal Spanish Football Federation though.

Ona Batlle, Caroline Graham Hansen and Mariona Caldentey all struck braces, while Salma Paralluelo and Claudia Pina also got on the scoresheet, with all of the goals coming in the first 58 minutes of the match. It continues Barcelona’s domination of the women’s game.

me parece vergonzoso que el staff le tenga que poner las medallas a las jugadoras, imagen terrible pic.twitter.com/4hlR4mExbG — yuli (@yulirat) May 18, 2024

As reported by Cadena Cope though, the RFEF did not send anyone to present the medals after the final was over, instead handing them to Barcelona in a shopping bag, with the Barcelona coaching staff having to hand out the medals to the players.

This recalls a scene from the Spanish Supercup in 2023, when Barcelona and La Real suffered the same situation. The RFEF President Pedro Rocha did present them at the 2024 Spanish Supercup and the 2023 Copa de la Reina, but again showed a lack of respect.

🥇🇪🇸El @FCBfemeni ha ganado la SUPERCOPA y cuando ha llegado la entrega de medallas… 😳¡¡¡HAN TENIDO QUE COGERLAS ELLAS MISMAS!!!pic.twitter.com/fMNf7Rbt07 — Tiempo de Juego (@tjcope) January 22, 2023

The RFEF’s lack of attention to teams outside of Barcelona and Real Madrid was also evident, as Athletic Club and RCD Mallorca were not presented their medals after the Copa del Rey final in April too.