Revealed: How much Real Madrid are willing to spend on Lille wonderkid Leny Yoro

Real Madrid’s interest in 18-year-old defender Leny Yoro is no secret at this point, but they are not alone in their pursuit of the French wonderkid. The Lille centre-back has just a year left on his contract in France, which should facilitate a reduced price deal for him this summer, but given the competition from Paris Saint-Germain and the Premier League, it might not be cut enough to get him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos have been following Yoro closely this season, and Yoro himself would prioritise a move to Madrid over other options, should they reach a deal with Lille. Les Dogues are looking for around €60m, and Matteo Moretto has revealed to Football España that Real Madrid’s offer for Yoro would be less than €40m. They will not be tempted into more than that, due to his contract situation.

In recent years, they have shown no fear of spending big on youngsters, as illustrated by deals struck for Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Reinier Jesus and Endrick Felipe most recently. Whether this is a negotiation strategy or not, being able to count on the desire of the player is a major bonus. In the past, it has saved them money, as was the case with Jude Bellingham, where other teams were happy to outbid them.