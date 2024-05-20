Real Madrid starter ruled out of Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid are enjoying a fine end to the season, as the celebrations from their La Liga victory wind down, and preparations for the Champions League final ramp up. However they will be without one of their key players against Borussia Dortmund.

Aurelien Tchouameni was injured during their semi-final victory over Bayern Munich just under two weeks ago, and was declared a doubt by Carlo Ancelotti. Marca are now reporting that his foot injury will keep him out of the big occasion at Wembley. Tchouameni had seen various specialists and traveled to the USA to get a second opinion on his injury, but none of it made any difference, and he will now aim to be back for the Euros this summer with France.

Los Blancos are not short of replacements, with Eduardo Camavinga likely to come into midfield alongside Fede Valverde and Toni Kroos instead. However the balance Tchouameni has given Real Madrid will be missed, as is evidenced by the statistic that Real Madrid are unbeaten with the Frenchman in their starting line-up.