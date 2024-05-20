Real Madrid

Real Madrid coach in the frame for Ligue 1 job this summer

Real Madrid have enjoyed a sumptuous season to date under Carlo Ancelotti, but plenty of credit has been given to his son Davide Ancelotti in the local press over the past three years. His work has attracted attention in France.

According to Fichajes, Ancelotti is one of three names on the Stade Reims shortlist to replace Will Still this summer, alongside Le Havre manager Luka Elsner and Tottenham Hotspur assistant Joao Sacramento. Ancelotti junior has been long appreciated by Reims, and he is largely responsible for day-to-day tactical work at Valdebebas.

It is not the first time that Davide Ancelotti has caught the eye of foreign sides. He was offered the chance to take over Everton at one point, but turned that down, amid other links to FC Basle and Saudi Arabia too. It appears he intends to remain at Real Madrid with his father until their time at the Santiago Bernabeu comes to an end, at which point he will make the jump into the big chair, taking fitness coach Francesco Mauri as his assistant. It seems likely that will remain the case this summer.

 

