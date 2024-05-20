One Barcelona player whose future could change based on Xavi Hernandez decision

Once again, the tension in Barcelona can be sliced with a knife, as uncertainty over Xavi Hernandez’s future descends for the third time in five months. There has been some suggestion that it could impact on Barcelona’s transfer plans.

Naturally, a new manager could have different opinions to Xavi going forward, but Matteo Moretto has told Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing that it is not the case that an exit for the current coach will signal any players following him. However one player whose future could change depending on whether Xavi leaves his position is that of Vitor Roque, who has been limited to just 338 minutes since joining the club in January.

🚨 In the end, Joan Laporta won't speak to TV3 tomorrow due to medical prescription. The President is not feeling well. @sergisoleMD — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 20, 2024

Roque’s agent Andre Cury publicly declared that either Xavi would start playing him more, or he would leave the club, rejecting the idea of a loan deal to get him more experience in Europe. He is set to meet with Sporting Director Deco shortly, but a different coach might be more open to giving Roque more game time next summer.