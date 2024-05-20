Matteo Moretto Transfer Column: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Artem Dovbyk, Rafa Marin and Luka Modric

Matteo Moretto gives Football España exclusive information on the latest deals dominating the papers in Spain, as revealed in Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing.

No contact between Barcelona and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

At the moment, I have no evidence of any contact between Khvicha Kavratskhelia’s agent and Barcelona. At the moment, Napoli know that they will most likely, almost certainly, lose Victor Osimhen, and will do everything possible to keep Kvaratskhelia. The idea is to offer him a contract renewal with a release clause, in similiar style to Osimhen’s last renewal.

As we know, anything can happen in the transfer market and if a club offers an above market fee for Kvaratskhelia, then perhaps things could change, but at the moment no club has made a concrete move. Napoli want to keep him, That is the key factor here currently.

Napoli interest in Real Madrid defender

To date, I only know that they have watched games live, but nothing more. He is one of the many names that future Sporting Director Giovanni Manna is following. Napoli are looking for a centre-back and their favourite would be Torino’s Alessandro Buongiorno, but currently his priority is to play in the Champions League next season, which Napoli will not be doing.

On the other hand, Rafa Marin’s priority is to stay at Real Madrid and joining the first team squad, after many years at Castilla, and a succesful loan at Alaves this season. He would be taking the place of Nacho Fernandez, who is about to leave, preferably to Major League Soccer. Marin would be the fourth-choice central defender as things stand.

How Luka Modric’s future has suddenly changed at Real Madrid

The plans at Real Madrid have changed because initially they did not plan to offer him a renewal, but after several meetings, the two parties have gotten very close to an agreement. Luka Modric has accepted a secondary role, as well as a substantial reduction in his salary, making the deal much more attractive to Real Madrid. Modric has said no to several offers because he wholeheartedly wants to continue at Real Madrid next season.

Real seemed unconvinced about retaining him and, instead, changed their decision and their sporting plans. Now all that is missing is the signature.

Atletico Madrid, their frontline and Artem Dovbyk

Girona are not ruling out a possible departure for top scorer Artem Dovbyk. He has a clause in his contract that means he can leave the club for a fixed price of €40m. Many teams have asked about him, it’s true that Napoli are amongst those clubs. But no one has made a firm move for him just yet. Atletico Madrid are looking for a forward too, and Dovbyk is a player they like, but the problem is undoubtedly the price: either Girona is open to negotiating or it will be difficult for him to be playing at Atletico next season.

The future of Memphis Depay is uncertain as it stands, he has a year left on his deal. Regarding Alvaro Morata, I have no news regarding his future, but the situation remains the same in his case: if the right offer comes in, Atletico will consider it.

Matteo Moretto will be back with more transfer news in the coming days, providing exclusive information on the biggest stories in Spain and Italy.