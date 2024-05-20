Javier Aguirre leaves RCD Mallorca future open – ‘Right now I’m thinking about a beer, tequila is being punished’

RCD Mallorca manager Javier Aguirre was in a good mood on Sunday evening, after a late Sergi Darder goal secured a point for his side against Almeria, and ultimately, survival, as Cadiz failed to beat Las Palmas. It seals a third season of survival for Aguirre since he rescued them two years ago, and one with a Copa del Rey final included too.

However there is plenty of uncertainty over his future, with his contract up at the end of the season, and talk that Mallorca have already secured his replacement. Aguirre did his best to avoid comment.

“Right now what I’m thinking about is having a beer with my wife in the player’s lounge, and I have a good whisky at home. I have a lot of respect for tequila, because I was saying to your colleague, on my last birthday I went overboard on tequila, and for the first time in my life, it gave me a hangover, and I don’t wish that on anybody. So I have it there, but parked. The tequila I am punishing right now.”

Javier Aguirre lo tiene claro. 💬 "Hoy con whisky, que al tequila le he cogido respeto".

Osasuna coach Jagoba Arrasate was reportedly the top target for Sevilla this summer, but has seemingly agreed terms with Mallorca to take over next season. Aguirre was happy with the work he had done in Mallorca, and made it clear that he would handle whatever came in his end of season review.

“I like what I see, the group of people I have, the treatment with the press that is quite respectful. I’m not a child and I understand things. I’m happy here and so is Silvia (his wife). I don’t give it any more thought,” he told Relevo.

"A piece of advice. Never take shots of tequila, drink it slow, like a whisky or cognac, and lemon is for tourists. Drink it slow and on its own, heed my advice." A post-match interview that you would only get from Javier Aguirre.

“Beyond the results, the style and everything… This group is a human strength, a family. You enter the locker room and there is a lot of affection and affection. For a coach that is lifting the Champions League. For me, I am proud to be able to look the players in the face.”

He avoided criticising the manner in which Mallorca were handling the matter too, albeit implying he would do things differently.

“I understand the moments, the philosophies and the ways of working. I am one way and I would like everyone to be like that, but I understand that it doesn’t have to be that way. I don’t want anyone to misunderstand me.”

“I am proud of everything that has happened to me in this club. There have been two anxious survivals, but this team deserves to play in the First Division, the Cup and the Super Cup. Whether I continue or not, it’s not up to me.”

Aguirre came in with seven games to go at the end of the 2021-22 season, and pulled off a miracle to get Mallorca out of trouble. Last season they finished comfortably in midtable, and were on the verge of European qualification on the final day of the season, and this year he took them to within a penalty shootout of the Copa del Rey. No doubt Mallorca will feel they have a safe bet in Arrasate too though, who guided Osasuna to the Copa final last season.