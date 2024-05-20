Fresh candidate emerges for Sevilla job as top choice slips away

Sevilla look as if they are back to the drawing board regarding their managerial position next season. It has been another season of turmoil at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, and Quique Sanchez Flores is set to move on.

Osasuna’s Jagoba Arrasate was the top choice for Sporting Director Victor Orta, and they tried to hijack RCD Mallorca’s signing of the Basque coach for next season. However with Mallorca guaranteed survival, Arrasate will stick to his word, and take over on the island next season.

Others such as Maurizio Sarri and Ivan Juric have been linked to the Sevilla job, but Matteo Moretto has revealed that neither are currently in Sevilla’s thinking for the position. One manager that is in the running is for the job is former Espanyol, Granada and Olympiakos boss Diego Martinez. The 43-year-old previously coached Sevilla Atletico and was an assistant to Unai Emery during his time at the club. He has been linked to the job previously too, and is one of the names being considered.

Sevilla will be desperate to get the managerial choice correct, after two seasons which have seen five managers pass through the doors, and Orta is being charged with another summer of high turnover in the squad. Next year is the first season that Sevilla will be without European competition in a decade, and that will take its toll on their finances too.