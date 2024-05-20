Barcelona dressing room unsettled by Joan Laporta moves – Deco in contact with agents

Barcelona’s plans for this summer, next season, and indeed next week remain uncertain, as the future of Xavi Hernandez once again appears to be in the air. If it wasn’t already, it is starting to impact on the dressing room.

With President Joan Laporta reportedly decided to move on from Xavi if they can afford to do so, the pair will meet next week in order to decide his future. According to Sport, the Barcelona squad are growing increasingly unsettled by the situation, and are starting to be concerned about their future.

Various players who believed they would be at the club next summer are no longer certain of their situations, and others who believed they might leave are intrigued to know whether that remains the case. Sporting Director Deco has reached out to the agents of the players in order to reassure them of Barcelona’s plans, but understandably, many are keen to have the blessing of the manager, which at this point is impossible if Xavi’s position is uncertain.

It is little surprise that Barcelona’s pendulum-style planning is beginning to unbalance things at the club. After five months of little certainty one way or another, and seemingly no clear succession plan in place, it would be no surprise if top players are increasingly doubtful about joining the club. Various players, such as Raphinha, Ronald Araujo, Oriol Romeu, Inigo Martinez and Vitor Roque have seen how within the space of 12 months to two years, plans for them have changed, or promises have not been fulfilled.