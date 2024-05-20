Atletico Madrid Girona

Atletico Madrid won’t move for forward unless €40m asking price is dropped

Atletico Madrid are set for an interesting summer, after a season which will finish with their lowest ever league position in a full season under Diego Simeone, but one described as a good season by the same man. In particular, the front line at the Metropolitano is in question, with only Antoine Griezmann certain to be there next season.

One of the forwards that has been linked with a move to the Metropolitano is Girona’s Artem Dovbyk, the second-top scorer in La Liga this season as things stand. The Ukrainian has been in superb form, and has also attracted the attention of Napoli.

As revealed by Matteo Moretto to Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, Atletico are highly unlikely to move for Dovbyk unless his asking price comes down. The 26-year-old has a reported release clause of €40m, and Girona are sticking to that as things stand. Should they be open to negotiating a smaller fee, then Atletico could get involved.

Should Napoli decide that he is the forward they want, they seem an even more logical destination though. They will likely sell Victor Osimhen this summer, and will certainly have the money to activate that clause from any deal involving the Nigerian.

