Atletico Madrid add 28-year-old target man to shortlist of forwards for this summer

Atletico Madrid may well be on the hunt for a new forward this summer, with no certainty over the futures of Angel Correa, Memphis Depay, Alvaro Morata or Joao Felix next season. It seems likely that at least one will be required.

One of their targets is Girona’s Artem Dovbyk, who has had a breakout season in La Liga, scoring 21 times. However they will not move for him unless Girona agree to talks at a price lower than his €40m release clause.

🚨 JUST IN: Atlético Madrid is angry with the team’s attitude, especially regarding the fourth-place finish, which caused them to miss out on an additional €7m. [🎖️: @medinamarca, @marca] pic.twitter.com/mokVIOlTjf — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) May 20, 2024

According to Marca, they are also interested in Alexander Sorloth, who moved into top spot in the Pichichi race on Sunday, scoring four times against Real Madrid. It has taken him to 23 league goals, while across the season he has 26 goals and 6 assists.

If Atletico are not willing to do business at €40m for Dovbyk, they may struggle to sign the 28-year-old from Villarreal, who are notoriously good at sales. Sorloth signed a five-year deal just last summer when he signed, and does not have a release clause in his contract, leaving Villarreal with all the negotiating power. It seems unlikely that the Yellow Submarine would be open to a sale for much less than the price of Dovbyk.