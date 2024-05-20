Real Madrid

All three Real Madrid kits for 2024-25 season leaked as Adidas go with bold away colour

Real Madrid’s fresh set of kits for the 2024-25 campaign have been leaked, as Adidas go for a bold away design, contrasted with a more classic home kit.

This season’s gold-trim jersey was a hit with fans, and the Santiago Bernabeu has been filled with Jude Bellingham shirts this season. Los Blancos will be hoping for a similar impact, with Kylian Mbappe likely the poster boy fro a new textured white home kit with black trim. They also go with a collar.

La camiseta del Real Madrid para la campaña 2024-25.

The images, provided by Diario AS, show a bright orange away kit with varying shades providing a pattern, and black trim for the sponsors, badge, stripes and collar. A decade ago, Real Madrid also sported orange in the 2013-14 season.

La camiseta visitante del Real Madrid para la 2024-25.

The away kit is a much more familiar black and silver affair, with black and white trim. That two has grey print and pattern, appearing to spell out RMCF – Real Madrid Club de Futbol.

La tercera camiseta del Real Madrid.

