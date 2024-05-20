100% – Arda Guler’s absolutely ridiculous statistic after 10 Real Madrid appearances in La Liga

Real Madrid starlet Arda Guler continued his fine end to the season on Sunday, scoring a brace in their 4-4 draw with Villarreal. The Turkish talent was starved of minutes through injury and selection for the first nine months of his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, but has been brilliant since Carlo Ancelotti has started handing him chances.

Chances that he has taken. So far in 10 La Liga appearances, Guler has scored all six of the shots he has hit on target, averaging a goal every 63 minutes and scoring every 2.5 shots. His efficiency has been outstanding, and he told RMTV, via MD, that he felt completely adapted to life in Spain now.

“I have completely adapted to the team. Everyone here, including the coach and my teammates, is helping me. I want to continue scoring goals like this to make my teammates and the people who believe in me happy.”

“I never thought I would have numbers like that. I only think about football and working hard. I am very happy and proud to have those numbers.”

There had been a number of instances where Guler had shown his frustration at his lack of opportunities, but Guler revealed that Ancelotti had been helping him along the way, in spite of that.

“Even when I wasn’t playing he [Ancelotti] always communicated with me. He told me to be patient and keep working, that my time would come. Those words really gave me confidence. I am in love with the ball, I love playing football and thank God I am scoring these goals.”

Meanwhile teammate Joselu Mato said the Real Madrid team had gathered around Guler to support him through the injuries and the spells out of the team.

“He is a talent, a diamond that we have. I think we’ve taken very good care of him all year. He hasn’t started on the right foot with the injuries and we have all supported him. We have treated him as if he were our little son, especially the older ones. He is demonstrating the quality he has, which is nothing new. He came and left a sample of what was to come especially in training and last year. He is a boy who has a lot of future ahead of him and is going to bring a lot of joy to the Real Madrid fans.”

It had looked as if Guler would head out on loan next season, or at least that is what he was being advised to do by the coaching staff, but his performances of late have rid any doubts that he could be effective and useful next season. That said, the competition will only ramp up next season, with the arrivals of Endrick Felipe and Kylian Mbappe, and no departures expected from the frontline.