Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane not interested in Bayern Munich job

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly not interested in a summer move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Changes are incoming at the Allianz Arena, with Thomas Tuchel confirming his intention to leave the club next month, amid growing links to Manchester United.

Zidane has also been tipped for a move Old Trafford if the United hierarchy opt to remove Erik ten Hag after the FA Cup final.

Bayern have approached a number of targets, as part of their plans to replace Tuchel, but the club have made little progress.

Zidane is still assessing his options as he plans to make a return to management ahead of the 2024’25 season.

However, as per the latest update from Bundesliga expert Florian Plettenberg, neither party are interested in a deal, with Bayern looking for a German manager.

Zidane’s most likely option looks to be a move to Italy with the Real Madrid and France national team jobs tied up for at least another 12 months.

Posted by

Tags Bayern Munich Manchester United Thomas Tuchel Zinedine Zidane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News