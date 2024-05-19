Xavi Hernandez and Joan Laporta will meet tonight to decide the former’s Barcelona future.

La Blaugrana secured a 3-0 win over Rayo Vallecano in their final home La Liga game of the 2023/24 campaign.

Barcelona will finish the season in second place in the table but the main focus is firmly on Xavi’s next move.

The saga has rolled on in recent days, with the former Spanish international previously changing his stance on leaving the club, following talks with Laporta,

However, the situation has changed again this month, with Laporta unhappy over Xavi’s criticism of the club’s transfer policy.

In his post match press conference, Xavi confirmed a conversation is imminent, but hinted his position is stable, with his contract still in place.

Xavi also asked the Barcelona fans not to chant against Laporta, despite it being in support of him and his retainment at the club, as the situation heads towards a conclusion.

The conversation between the pair was brief, with Laporta leaving Xavi to speak with his players, and the current indication is that he will remain in place until at least the end of May.