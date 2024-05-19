WATCH: Villarreal strike back before Lucas Vazquez re-establishes Real Madrid’s two-goal lead

It’s been an action-packed first half at the Ceramica, where there has now been four goals in the opening 41 minutes between Villarreal and Real Madrid. The home side reduced the arrears to one, but less than 120 seconds later, Los Blancos have now re-established their two-goal advantage.

Arda Guler gave Real Madrid a dream start, before this was added to by Joselu Mato soon after. Villarreal had managed to cut the advantage in half momentarily, with Alexander Sorloth grabbing his 20th goal of the season in La Liga – which currently has him tied with Artem Dovbyk in the Pichichi Trophy race.

Ceballos délivre une passe décisive et Sorloth marque pour Villarreal marque ✨ pic.twitter.com/AIv5ydusWt — Madridistas Del Mundo (@MadridistasDM) May 19, 2024

However, no more than two minutes later, Brahim Diaz supplied Lucas Vazquez to restore the two-goal cushion, as the 32-year-old made it 3-1.

VAYA GOLAZO DEL REAL MADRID, GOLAZOOOOO DE LUCAS VÁZQUEZ 😍 pic.twitter.com/NOFtqOfO2d — REAL MADRID FANS 🤍 (@AdriRM33) May 19, 2024

Lucas supplied the assist for Joselu’s goal, and now he gets in on the act with a brilliant finish inside the Villarreal penalty area. Real Madrid remain on course for another victory in this dominant season.