WATCH: Robert Lewandowski fires Barcelona into early lead against Rayo Vallecano

Barcelona can secure 2nd in La Liga with a victory over Rayo Vallecano, and inside the opening three minutes, they are on their way to three points.

The early goal has come from Robert Lewandowski, who chested down Lamine Yamal’s great cross before firing a volley past Stole Dimitrievski in the Rayo goal.

Chest and volley by Lewandowski 🤌 Lamine Yamal floats a great ball into the forward who finishes well 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/xERz9t2oYS — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) May 19, 2024

Al 50% SIGUE SIENDO DE LOS MEJORES DELANTEROS DE EUROPA Robert Lewandowski EL MENOS CULPABLE pic.twitter.com/FFdoWBpLGS — madridblaugrana (@madridblaugrana) May 19, 2024

It’s lovely work from 16-year-old Lamine Yamal initially, and his pinpoint cross was well controlled by Lewandowski, who could barely miss from approximately six yards out. That is his 18th goal of the season in La Liga, 25 across all competitions. He is now only two goals away from Artem Dovbyk in the Pichichi Trophy race, and he’ll fancy his chances of scoring further goals against Rayo.

Barcelona needed a quick start in this one given the recent speculation surrounding Xavi Hernandez’s future as head coach. They will hope to see this result out, which would confirm a 2nd place finish in La Liga.