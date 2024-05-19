WATCH: Real Madrid blow lead 12 minutes into second half, Alexander Sorloth has all four goals for Villarreal

What a game at the Ceramica. Real Madrid had raced into a 4-1 lead against Villarreal at half time, but only 12 minutes into the second period, their advantage has now been wiped out completely – 4-4!

Arda Guler scored the first of the evening for Real Madrid, which was added to soon after by Joselu Mato. Two goals in three minutes saw Alexander Sorloth and Lucas Vazquez trade strikes for 3-1, and Guler added his brace right before the half time interval with another fine finish.

That was the scoring in the first half, and only minutes into the second 45, Sorloth netted his second, taking him to 21 goals for the season in La Liga. He would make it to 22 soon after, completing his hat-trick in the process.

🚨🚨| GOAL: SORLOTH WITH A HATTRICK!!! Villarreal 3-4 Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/DRBzFL8j07 — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) May 19, 2024

Incredibly, Sorloth has now made it 4-4 only five minutes after completing his hat-trick, wiping out Real Madrid’s lead in 12 second half minutes.

🚨 Historic super hat-trick from Sorloth against Madrid 🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/eFJInzq50E — KinG £ (@xKGx__) May 19, 2024

What an incredible performance from Sorloth, who has surely wrapped up the Pichichi Trophy in his first season at Villarreal. Real Madrid are shellshocked, and rightly so.