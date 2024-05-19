WATCH: Joselu Mato doubles Real Madrid’s advantage over Villarreal

Real Madrid are well on course to claim another victory in this dominant season, having now gone 2-0 up over Villarreal at the Ceramica.

It was Arda Guler that opened the scoring for Real Madrid with this third goal in as many matches, and now Joselu Mato has grabbed the second of the evening for Carlo Ancelotti’s all-conquering side.

This is why Joselu should stay at Real Madrid because he is the only who can score headers like this. pic.twitter.com/PG3WqdtmsW — WolfRMFC (@WolfRMFC) May 19, 2024

It’s a typical Joselu goal that the veteran striker has scored. Lucas Vazquez’s cross allowed him to run across the front post and glance the ball past Filip Jorgensen in the Villarreal goal. Despite Real Betis losing at home to Real Sociedad, the home side’s chances of European qualification are now hanging by a thread.

Ancelotti may have made significant changes to his Real Madrid side for this match, but it’s had no effect whatsoever. They keep on winning, and it would be a major surprise if they failed to do so from this position.