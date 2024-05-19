Barcelona Rayo Vallecano

WATCH: Barcelona breathe sigh of relief as Pedri scores twice in quick succession against Rayo Vallecano

Barcelona have been on the ropes for the majority of the second half in their clash against Rayo Vallecano at the Estadi Olimpic, although they have now managed to instil some breathing space by adding two goals in the space of a few minutes.

It started well for Barcelona as Robert Lewandowski scored inside three minutes, and despite strong pressure from Rayo, they have now looked to end the contest. Pedri was introduced from the bench in the 63rd minute, and 10 minutes later, he found the back of the net to make it 2-0 to the home side.

Three minutes later, Pedri had his second and Barcelona’s third.

It’s been a very frustrating season for Pedri with the numerous injury problems, so it’s a very nice moment for him to grab two goals here to secure Barcelona’s victory, which will ensure that Xavi Hernandez’s side finish the season in 2nd place.

