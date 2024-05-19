WATCH: Arda Guler continues fine form with his second goal as Real Madrid go 4-1 up against Villarreal

Five goals in the first half of this incredible match between Villarreal and Real Madrid at the Ceramica. Unfortunately for the home side, four of those have gone to Los Blancos, who now lead 4-1.

Arda Guler scored the first of the evening for Real Madrid, which was added to soon after by Joselu Mato. Two goals in three minutes saw Alexander Sorloth and Lucas Vazquez trade strikes for 3-1, and now Guler has added his brace with another fine effort.

ARDA GÜLER CANT STOP SCORING! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/J0ySFNA3bf — TC (@totalcristiano) May 19, 2024

Lucas had already amassed one goal and one assist in the opening 41 minutes, and he turned provider again for Guler’s second moments before half time. He slid the ball into the Turkish teenager, who made no mistake to slot past Filip Jorgensen under very little pressure from the Villarreal defence.

What a season Real Madrid are having, and this should be another victory. It would take them to 96 points, with the possibility of 99 to come next week against Real Betis.