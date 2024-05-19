WATCH: Arda Guler continues fine form as heavily-rotated Real Madrid strike first against Villarreal

Real Madrid may have rotated heavily for their trip to Villarreal, resting the likes of Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham, but that hasn’t stopped the momentum for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, as they strike first at the Ceramica.

It’s the man of the moment that has the goal – Arda Guler. He drives into the Villarreal penalty area, before firing low across Filip Jorgensen.

Arda Güler opens the scoring ⚪🔥 Another game, another goal for the Real Madrid wonderkid 🌟 pic.twitter.com/Q5m4wMrfbq — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) May 19, 2024

It’s now three goals in three consecutive matches for Guler, who is really hitting his stride at the back-end of the season. Had it not been for Bellingham, Vinicius and Rodrygo Goes as attacking options, he’d surely have a great chance to start in the Champions League final – even still, he could sneak into Ancelotti’s starting plans for London.

Should Real Madrid secure the three points here, it would take them on to 96 points from 37 La Liga matches. They can still end on 99, which would be an utterly remarkable achievement, especially when taking the injury problems into consideration.