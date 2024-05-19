WATCH: Alexander Sorloth strikes again as Villarreal cut Real Madrid’s lead to 4-2

Real Madrid had a substantial lead at half time of their MD37 clash against Villarreal, leading 4-1. However, they have now conceded less than three minutes into the second period, cutting their advantage to two.

Arda Guler scored the first of the evening for Real Madrid, which was added to soon after by Joselu Mato. Two goals in three minutes saw Alexander Sorloth and Lucas Vazquez trade strikes for 3-1, and Guler added his brace right before the half time interval with another fine finish. Now, Sorloth has netted his second, and it is a milestone goal as things stand.

🚨🚨| GOAL: Sorloth with a BRACE!! Villarreal 2-4 Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/OASibAahkw — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) May 19, 2024

That is Sorloth’s 21st goal, which has him out in front of the race to win the Pichichi Trophy. He started the day one behind Girona’s Artem Dovbyk, and he’s now surpassed the Ukrainian international.

Real Madrid will hope to see this one out without any complications, but Sorloth looks in the ball, and he will fancy a hat-trick at the very least.