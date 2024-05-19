Thiago Motta denies Barcelona contact over Xavi Hernandez replacement

Thiago Motta’s agent has denied any contact has been made to offer his client to Barcelona.

The situation in Catalonia remains undecided with Xavi Hernandez in talks with Joan Laporta over his future at the club.

The former Spanish international could be removed from his role with another managerial search triggered ahead of the summer.

Motta has been linked as a possible option to replace Xavi on the back of a superb season with Bologna.

The final rankings in Serie A have secured a first ever UEFA Champions League qualification spot for Bologna with Motta’s stock on the rise in Italy.

Motta’s current contract in Bologna expires at the end of June, and despite links to a new challenge at Juventus, Barcelona are still considering him.

As the saga continues, Motta’s agent Alessandro Canovi has confirmed no approach has been made, nor have Motta’s services been offered to Barcelona, as per Diario Sport.

Both La Liga and Serie A still have one game left this season with a decision expected after the campaign end.