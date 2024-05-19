Real Madrid starlet scouted by Napoli – but significant snag means deal is highly unlikely

Real Madrid are losing club captain Nacho Fernandez at the end of the season, and he may not be the only centre-back to depart during the upcoming summer transfer window.

That’s because Relevo have reported that Napoli are interested in Rafa Marin, who has spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Alaves. The 22-year-old has had a fine campaign, and he was scouted by the Serie A side during the recent 5-0 victory for Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu – when Marin played against his parent club.

The problem for Napoli is that Marin has no interest whatsoever in leaving Real Madrid, and he intends to fight for his place in the first team during pre-season.

With Leny Yoro unlikely to be signed this summer, it seems likely that Marin will be Nacho’s replacement in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad for next season. As such, it would be a major surprise if Real Madrid entertained any offers for the promising defender.