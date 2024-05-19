Joy for the Santiago Bernabeu: Luka Modric renewal at Real Madrid ‘only missing the signature’

Real Madrid are set to renew the contract of 38-year-old legend Luka Modric in the coming weeks, after multiple meetings between the two have drawn the two closer on a deal.

The veteran midfielder expressed his discontent publicly at the start of the season after being left on the bench. However in recent months it looks as if he has come to accept a secondary role in the side, and his change of heart has been crucial in reaching an agreement on terms with Los Blancos.

Real Madrid had decided not to offer Modric a renewal, but after the Croatian offered to slash his wages, and contribute in his current role, they have decided to alter their plans, as per Matteo Moretto. Following multiple hints from his agent and Carlo Ancelotti that he will stay, all that remains now is for Real Madrid and Modric to sign on the dotted line in order to continue together for another season.

Modric’s future has been a talking point all season at Real Madrid, but he proved his worth in the Champions League knockout stages, giving Los Blancos a controlling presence off the bench when Toni Kroos exits. On the other hand, Ancelotti has ensured that there is still a place for him in the squad where he can be decisive during the season, even if he is no longer starting most of the big games.