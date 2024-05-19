Former teammate warns Kylian Mbappe over Real Madrid ‘egos’

Real Madrid are getting ever closer to the announcement of Kylian Mbappe.

The final steps are almost complete for both parties as Mbappe prepares for his final weeks at Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappe has already confirmed he will leave PSG when the season finishes with his last game set as the French Cup final against Lyon on May 25.

His release will enable a free transfer to Real Madrid but he remains contracted to PSG until June 30.

The two clubs will need to work out an agreement to allow Mbappe to be confirmed as a Los Blancos player before the start of Euro 2024.

However, despite the surge in excitement over what Mbappe can bring to Real Madrid, there have also been concerns raised over how he will slot into the squad.

Adil Rami, who was in France’s 2018 FIFA World Cup winning squad alongside Mbappe, has warned the striker over the change in environment in the Spanish capital.

“He’s going to have to adapt. He’s going to a place with lots of egos and lots of demands. Everything will be new for him. but I think moving to Real Madrid, will be a great career move”, as per quotes from Diario AS.