Former defender slams Barcelona over ‘unfair treatment’

Former Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo has opened up on his frustrating time in Catalonia.

The French international joined La Blaugrana from Nice in January 2019 as one of the highest rated young central defenders in Ligue 1.

However, injury issues and managerial changes meant he never fully settled at the club, and loan moves were quickly arranged.

After spells at Schalke 04 and Benfica, Todibo realised his future was not at Barcelona, after just four La Liga appearances by the start of the 2020/21 season.

He joined Nice on loan, and the French club activated a purchase clause on him in June 2021, following an impressive campaign.

His stock has continued to rise, with links to the Premier League and Paris Saint-Germain, despite his reputation for lacklustre application at Barcelona.

Todibo claimed he was never comfortable at Barcelona, and his time there was not made easy by the club and his teammates, as part of a new club documentary from Amazon Prime.

“They said I was going to be (Gerard) Pique’s replacement, but I never had the opportunity. I only played five games, and I did well, but they never told me anything. Nobody wanted to talk to me at Barcelona, ​​only (Eric) Abidal.”