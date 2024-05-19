Real Madrid’s penultimate game of the La Liga season saw Los Blancos held to a chaotic 4-4 draw at Villarreal.
Los Blancos are gearing up for their UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund on June 1.
However, there will some defensive concerns, as the visitors let a 4-1 lead fall away from the start of the second period in Castellon.
Despite the focus on concerns at the back for Carlo Ancelotti, the Italian was delighted with Arda Guler’s performance in just his fourth league start.
Guler scored twice before the break, to set Real Madrid on course for an assumed victory, and Ancelotti is confident the Turkish international is ready for a key role next season.
“Arda Guler is special. The closer to the goal, the better he is. He’s very effective, he scores with little space, he’s a special talent”, as per quotes from Diario AS.
Guler is expected to start in Real Madrid’s final league game of the season, at home to Real Betis next weekend, but he will be benched against Dortmund.
Images via Getty Images
Scores one goal every 63th minute, just like rotbench. Has a 100% goal conversion rate when shooting on target
best youngster in la liga
Arder guler 24
‘I’m pretty sure if Yamal and Rodrigo were in the same team, Yamal with his creativity,drible,vision,and scoring abilities will give him more pressure than his current comepitetors at his current team; don’t forget he’s only 16 with a great potential’.
Arda is more ‘versatile player than yamal who can play only One position. ARDA has a great future ahead of the ‘clown’
