Carlo Ancelotti hails Arda Guler after wild Real Madrid draw at Villarreal

Real Madrid’s penultimate game of the La Liga season saw Los Blancos held to a chaotic 4-4 draw at Villarreal.

Los Blancos are gearing up for their UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund on June 1.

However, there will some defensive concerns, as the visitors let a 4-1 lead fall away from the start of the second period in Castellon.

Despite the focus on concerns at the back for Carlo Ancelotti, the Italian was delighted with Arda Guler’s performance in just his fourth league start.

Guler scored twice before the break, to set Real Madrid on course for an assumed victory, and Ancelotti is confident the Turkish international is ready for a key role next season.

“Arda Guler is special. The closer to the goal, the better he is. He’s very effective, he scores with little space, he’s a special talent”, as per quotes from Diario AS.

Guler is expected to start in Real Madrid’s final league game of the season, at home to Real Betis next weekend, but he will be benched against Dortmund.

