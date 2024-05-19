Barcelona icon hits out at treatment of Xavi Hernandez – “Many things were said that were not true”

Xavi Hernandez’s future as Barcelona manager has caused much speculation in recent days, and now former teammate Jordi Alba – who was also managed by the 44-year-old for 18 months – has had his say.

Alba hit out at the treatment of his former teammate and manager, and admitted that he went through similar during his time as a Barcelona player – quotes via Diario AS.

“There, in Barcelona, unfortunately, they talk about a lot of things. We don’t know if it’s true, if it’s a lie. I’ve experienced it when I was there, too. Many times things were said that were not true. Hopefully in the end the best thing for the club will be decided.”

Alba also maintained confidence that Barcelona, who have had a very difficult trophyless season, will be able to get back on track in the 2024-25 campaign.

“The situation is not easy but I am convinced that we will be able to turn all this around.”