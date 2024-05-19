Atletico Madrid Osasuna

Atletico Madrid’s third place hopes ended by Osasuna hammering

Atletico Madrid will end the La Liga season in third place following a 4-1 home loss against Osasuna.

Los Rojiblancos will not be able to catch third place Girona on the final weekend of the campaign with the top four spots now confirmed.

Despite still having something to aim for in their penultimate league game of the campaign, Diego Simeone’s hosts were overpowered, as Raul Garcia put Osasuna ahead before the break.

The game flowed back and forth after the restart, as Aimar Oroz doubled Osasuna’s lead, before Alvaro Morata pulled a goal back for Atletico.

However, that revival was instantly ended, as Garcia netted his second of the day, to re-establish a two goal lead for Osasuna.

Lucas Torro clinched victory for Osasuna late on, as Atletico lost just their second home league game of 2024, and conceded four goals for the first time in the Spanish capital this season.

Simeone’s charges wrap up the campaign at Real Sociedad next weekend but their league position cannot change.

