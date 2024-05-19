Atletico Madrid’s third place hopes ended by Osasuna hammering

Atletico Madrid will end the La Liga season in third place following a 4-1 home loss against Osasuna.

Los Rojiblancos will not be able to catch third place Girona on the final weekend of the campaign with the top four spots now confirmed.

Despite still having something to aim for in their penultimate league game of the campaign, Diego Simeone’s hosts were overpowered, as Raul Garcia put Osasuna ahead before the break.

The game flowed back and forth after the restart, as Aimar Oroz doubled Osasuna’s lead, before Alvaro Morata pulled a goal back for Atletico.

🚨🇪🇸 Álvaro Morata is leading in the race for the Zarra Trophy (awarded to the Spanish top scorer in La Liga) alongside Borja Mayoral. If he wins, he will become the second Atletico Madrid player ever to achieve this feat, following Diego Costa in 2014. pic.twitter.com/fOlfLCtnFX — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) May 19, 2024

However, that revival was instantly ended, as Garcia netted his second of the day, to re-establish a two goal lead for Osasuna.

23 year old Raul Garcia gets his brace as he gives Osasuna the 3-1 lead away from home against Atletico Madrid. ⚽️⚽️🇪🇸 24 year old Jesus Areso with a great run gets the assist. 🪄🇪🇸pic.twitter.com/qztDz5VAWp — LaLigaExtra (@LaLigaExtra) May 19, 2024

Lucas Torro clinched victory for Osasuna late on, as Atletico lost just their second home league game of 2024, and conceded four goals for the first time in the Spanish capital this season.

Simeone’s charges wrap up the campaign at Real Sociedad next weekend but their league position cannot change.

