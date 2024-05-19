Alexander Sorloth scores four as Real Madrid play out eight-goal thriller with Villarreal

Villarreal 4-4 Real Madrid

An incredible 90+ minutes took place at the Ceramica, where Villarreal and Real Madrid share eight goals in an unbelievable encounter.

It was a great start for Los Blancos, as they raced into a 2-0 lead inside the opening half hour. Arda Guler netted the first, before Lucas Vazquez’s cross was expertly headed home by Joselu Mato.

Alexander Sorloth scored to reduced the arrears on 39 minutes, but less than 120 seconds later, Lucas himself netted to make it 3-1. It would get even better for Real Madrid too, as Guler added his second in first half stoppage time.

Things changed drastically inside the first 11 minutes of the second half. Sorloth notched his second just three minutes after the interval, and moments later, he grabbed his hat-trick to make it 4-3. Unbelievably, he would score again on 56 minutes after being played in by Gerard Moreno for his fourth.

Somehow, there were no more goals in the remaining 40 minutes, which meant that a draw was the result. Real Madrid now cannot reach 99 points, with 97 being their maximum, while Villarreal’s European qualification hopes are over.