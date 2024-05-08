Why Xavi Simons to Barcelona deal is possible with blessing of PSG starlet

Barcelona have hope of bringing in one of the finest young talents in Europe this summer, and an ex-player of theirs, in Paris Saint-Germain starlet Xavi Simons. The 21-year-old Dutchman has impressed again in a second loan spell from the French champions at RB Leipzig this season, following a breakout year at PSV Eindhoven.

According to MD, Simons is keen to return to Barcelona this summer, and with another loan move on the cards, Barcelona are looking at bringing him in. Simons has a clause in his contract that allows him to choose his destination if he is to go out on loan. Barcelona would be his choice if that is the case.

Simons, who came through La Masia, will sit down with his agent and Paris Saint-Germain chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi in the coming weeks to discuss his future, at which point a move to Barcelona will likely be ruled out or allowed to go ahead. Barcelona would only have to put up his salary for the year, while a sale is out of the question, as PSG believe him to be worth in excess of €100m. His current contract is valid until 2027.

It looks as if the key impediment to him joining could be former manager Luis Enrique. Relations between PSG and Barcelona are strained, but the clause should allow Simons to head to his boyhood club. Yet if the Asturian coach decides he wants Simons as part of his first-team squad next season, which given his performances and the showings of Kang-In Lee and Marco Asensio in the Champions League is perfectly imaginable, then it could scupper any hopes the Blaugrana have.