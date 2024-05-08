WATCH: Quickfire Joselu Mato double has Real Madrid on brink of Champions League final

Real Madrid had been minutes away from exiting the Champions League at the semi-final stage for the second successive season, but now, with two goals in the space of a few minutes, they are now on course to reach the final, having gone 2-1 up against Bayern Munich.

After dominating the opening 67 minutes, and missing multiple big chances, Real Madrid fell behind in the 68th courtesy of Alphonso Davies. However, his goal has been cancelled out completely. First, Joselu Mato fired home after a terrible error from Manuel Neuer, who had been spectacular up until that point.

JOSELU IS MADRID'S HERO! 🤩 A rare mistake from Manuel Neuer 😬 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/lcoUIfsyos — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 8, 2024

JOSELU MASSIVE GOAL FOR REAL MADRID!!! pic.twitter.com/CrtaY6Pe17 — TC (@totalcristiano) May 8, 2024

REAL MADRID ALWAYS FIND A WAY 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZynoERYRV4 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 8, 2024

Minutes later, Joselu made it 2-1. He turned home an Antonio Rudiger cutback – the goal was initially ruled out, before a VAR check confirmed that he was indeed onside.

THE SCENESSSS! 🤯 Joselu comes off the bench to turn the game around ⚽️⚽️ 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/7w0BDseh7y — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 8, 2024

IM SPEECHLESS JOSELU THIS IS THE GREATEST PERFORMANCE EVER pic.twitter.com/bkUsielbaP — WolfRMFC (@WolfRMFC) May 8, 2024

REAL MADRID TURN IT AROUND AT THE DEATH 😱 pic.twitter.com/gwWLFaknOC — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 8, 2024

It’s 2022 all over again for Real Madrid, and they are now minutes away from reaching another Champions League final. Can they hold on to book their place at Wembley Stadium?