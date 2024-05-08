WATCH: Controversy reigns as Bayern Munich left apoplectic with rage as late equaliser not given

On Wednesday, Real Madrid booked their place in the Champions League after an incredible late comeback saw off Bayern Munich. Joselu Mato was the hero, as his two goals in the 88th and 91st minutes ensured a 2-1 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Los Blancos progressing 4-3 on aggregate.

Bayern were left apoplectic with rage just before the full time whistle, as Matthijs de Ligt had the ball in the back of the net in the 103rd minute. However, the ball had already been stopped after the linesman indicated that Noussair Mazraoui was offside the build-up. The decision could not be referred to VAR, as the game was called dead before de Ligt fired past Andriy Lunin.

Bayern Munich scores, but the linesman has already flagged for offside 🤔 The dugout aren't happy 😡 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/qHBBve9xkP — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 8, 2024

The protocol in these situations is usually that play is allowed to continue, especially when the offside is tight – as it was here. It means that we will not be able to tell whether Bayern’s goal should have stood – not that Real Madrid will care, as they set their eyes on a 15th title in the Champions League/European Cup.