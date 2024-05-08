WATCH: Alphonso Davies stunner has Real Madrid on brink of Champions League exit

Real Madrid have been by far the better team in their Champions League semi-final second leg clash with Bayern Munich, with Vinicius Junior having been the biggest threat. However, with only a quarter of the match remaining, they are now 1-0 down, and staring down the barrel of exiting the competition.

Los Blancos have been dominant, but right now, it matters little. Bayern’s goal has come from Alphonso Davies, who has been heavily linked with joining Carlo Ancelotti’s side in the summer. He cut inside Dani Carvajal before unleashing a ferocious strike into the far corner.

What a goal from Davies.. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/hzvkNkanAG — Conn (@ConnCFC) May 8, 2024

PHONZIEEEEE OMG 🚀 ALPHONSO DAVIES SCORES HIS FIRST-EVER #UCL GOAL 🇨🇦💥 pic.twitter.com/1qyFsRt6eA — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 8, 2024

Real Madrid will be cursing their luck, as it just had to be Davies that scored. It’s a wonderful strike that left Andriy Lunin with no chance whatsoever, and now Real Madrid have just over 20 minutes remaining to find at least one goal back. Reminder: they have not lost at the Bernabeu since last April.