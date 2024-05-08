Valencia hoping to save Granada star from La Liga relegation

Valencia have had an excellent season in La Liga, having exceeded the expectations that many set for them last summer. Ruben Baraja’s side are well in contention for European qualification, but even if that is not achieved, they will hope to build on this momentum for the 2024-25 campaign.

Los Che will hope to have a good summer, where they keep goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, and also add quality to their squad. One player they are hoping to add to their ranks is Gonzalo Villar, who currently plays for Granada.

As per Marca, Valencia believe that they can sign Villar in the summer without spending too much money, despite the fact that the 26-year-old has a contract with Granada until 2027.

Valencia are very familiar with Villar, as he was on their books between 2015 and 2018. Granada’s impending relegation from La Liga could also work in their favour, as they aim to secure an economically-viable deal.