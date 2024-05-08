Thomas Tuchel to spring surprise in Bayern Munich line-up against Real Madrid by benching star

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is not afraid to alter his line-ups when he feels one player, regardless of name and reputation, can give him an edge, as he has proven this season. He could be set to spring a surprise in their Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid.

According to BILD, via Diario AS, Tuchel will drop Leon Goretzka to the bench at the Santiago Bernabeu in order to make way for 20-year-old Aleksandar Pavlovic. The young pretender has had a breakout season at Bayern, and has impressed due to his handling of the ball.

It would give Bayern a much more controlled approach in midfield, as opposed to the physique and experience of Goretzka, who stands out for his ability to get up and down the pitch. The one doubt in the Real Madrid XI is whether Aurelien Tchouameni will start in defence or midfield, with Nacho Fernandez or Eduardo Camavinga the alternatives depending on which route Carlo Ancelotti takes. If Camavinga does start, Los Blancos may have the physical edge in the middle of the pitch.