Thomas Tuchel hints at Real Madrid influence on referee team after controversial moment in semi-final

Real Madrid made it through to another Champions League final on Wednesday, as they edged past Bayern Munich in their semi-final clash, winning 4-3 on aggregate after a 2-1 victory in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Joselu Mati’s late double was the difference, but there was a highly controversial moment after those goals. Matthijs de Ligt scored to make it 2-2, but the game was already called dead by the referee team, who deemed Noussair Mazraoui to be offside in the build-up.

Bayern head coach Thomas Tuchel was furious at that moment, and he made his feelings clear to DAZN Germany.

“I think it’s an absolute disaster. With Real Madrid’s second goal, they let the play continue. The clear rule is that the game must continue. The first mistake was made by the linesman, the second by the referee. It was a clear violation of the rules.

🚨„It's an absolute disaster. This scene must be played out to the end. That's the rule. The linesman made the mistake, and the referee made the second mistake. It's a violation of the rules“, Thomas Tuchel told @DAZN_DE about the controversial scene for the potential 2-2. 📍… pic.twitter.com/gYp2IBZxka — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 8, 2024

During a further interview with Movistar (via Marca), Tuchel firmly pointed the blame in the refereeing team’s direction, and he also appeared to hint at the pressure from Real Madrid and the Santiago Bernabeu crowd playing a part in their decision-making.

“What do I think of the Bernabeu? It had its effect on the referees.”

😤 Thomas Tuchel muy contrariado con el final del partido… y el arbitraje. #LaCasaDelFútbol #UCL pic.twitter.com/4fSzJEFAGV — Fútbol en Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarFutbol) May 8, 2024

The fallout from that de Ligt non-goal is sure to rumble on in the coming days, but Real Madrid won’t concern themselves with that – they have a Champions League final to look forward to in less than four weeks.