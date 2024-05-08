The latest from ‘Crazy’ Marcelo Bielsa: 24-year-old amateur forward called up to Uruguay squad

The next Uruguay training session will include an amateur footballer. Far from a competition winner, Marcelo Bielsa has decided to call up Walter Dominguez for the next international break.

Dominguez plays for Juventud de Soriano in the amateur league, and has scored 57 goals in 39 games so far this season. Over the weekend he confirmed that he had received the call every Uruguayan dreamed of, with Bielsa choosing to include the 24-year-old in his next squad as they face Costa Rica in a friendly.

As per Cadena SER, he has started training with first division side Fenix, and recently his side won the Amateur National Cup, pitting the best regional teams against each other. Bielsa has decided only to use local players against Costa Rica, who are not playing in international competitions, that is to say the Copa Libertadores or Copa Sudamericana.

“They called me and I am very happy. I did not expect it and it was a surprise. The truth is that I am very happy,” said a surprised looking Dominguez, the main character in one of the most unique stories in 21st century international football.