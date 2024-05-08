“That’s why they’ve won it 14 times”- Bayern Munich star credits Real Madrid after remarkable comeback

Real Madrid booked their place in another Champions League final on Wednesday, having seen off Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate. Two late goals from Joselu Mato ensured a 2-1 victory for Los Blancos at the Santiago Bernabeu, having trailed 1-0 up until the 88th minute.

The moments at the end were eerily similar to Real Madrid’s semi-final clash with Manchester City two years ago, when Rodrygo Goes scored twice in two minutes to rescue Los Blancos from defeat at the Bernabeu.

On Real Madrid’s comeback, Bayern defender Matthijs de Ligt was very complimentary, as per Movistar.

“We were very close, very close. Just a few minutes away. Real Madrid, when you think they’re dead, always have one last breath. That’s why they’ve won it 14 times. That mindset makes all the difference.”

De Ligt was involved in a controversial moment at the end of the match, when he fired past Andriy Lunin after the game had been stopped for an offside, which looked incredibly tight on replays. He was furious at the decision from the officiating team.

“I think we all know the rules. If the offside call is not clear, you have to play on! This is the rule! I find it a little bit of a disgrace. The goal of Joselu was also almost offside and they keep on playing, so why not with us?”

Real Madrid won’t concern themselves with that moment, and they can look forward to the final against Borussia Dortmund on the 1st of June. Title number 15 awaits, if they can see off another German team.