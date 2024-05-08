Real Madrid squad set for huge bonus as €203m bounty is eyed for trophy haul

Real Madrid must slay two German giants in order to secure yet another Champions League title, and if the glory on the pitch was not sufficient motivation, the jewels off it certainly will be. Just two games away from winning in Europe, the Real Madrid squad are set to earn up to €1.4m in bonuses (before tax) per squad member if they are successful.

Marca say the prize money for the players has risen by €500k from 2022, when they secured a Liga and Champions League double, albeit they have collected the Spanish Supercup this season too. With 23 squad members, the bonus could rise from €32m in total for Champions League glory, which would be at a similar level to now, albeit it is not clear if the coaching staff will be included, which could take the figure closer to €40m.

Already Los Blancos have secured €53m for their Liga triumph, but victory in the Champions League would mean a total income from TV money and prize money of around €150m for the club, putting their total over the €200m-mark. That figure, the income from the Champions League, is also up around €16m from 2022.

While they seem like large bonuses for the players, clearly, Real Madrid are still making a coll profit come what may. It’s the sort of money that could be spent on Kylian Mbappe’s salary for example, with the Frenchman currently costing Paris Saint-Germain around that when he signed his most recent deal with the club.