Predicted teams Real Madrid-Bayern Munich: Three changes expected from 2-2 draw in first leg

Real Madrid face Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu (KO: 21:00 CEST) for a place in the final of the Champions League at Wembley next month, just days on from Los Blancos securing their 36th La Liga title. Borussia Dortmund awaits the winner, with the score level following a 2-2 draw in Bavaria.

Few changes are predicted from the first leg, with Diario AS casting doubt on whether Aurelien Tchouameni will move back to central defence in place of Nacho Fernandez, allowing Eduardo Camavinga to slot into midfield. Meanwhile Dani Carvajal will be back from suspension, and he will replace Lucas Vazquez at right-back.

Bayern lost Raphael Guerreiro to injury over the weekend, and the only change expected from Thomas Tuchel is the return of Matthijs de Ligt in central defence in place of Kim Min-Jae – although Marca believe he will retain his spot. They are of the belief that Camavinga will start in place of Nacho. Kingsley Coman and David Alaba remain out, and Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that Andriy Lunin would start in goal ahead of Thibaut Courtois, despite the latter’s return this weekend.

Either way it looks as if both managers are satisfied with the line-ups from the first leg, feeling there is enough margin for improvement to win them the tie as things were more or less. Manuel Neuer declared in the build-up that they know how to hurt Madrid, while Ancelotti said there was plenty they will be better at in a defensive sense at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Marca Expected Line-Ups:

Real Madrid: Lunin; Carvajal, Tchouameni, Rudiger, Mendy; Kroos, Camavinga, Valverde, Bellingham; Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Bayern Munich: Neuer; Kimmich, Dier, Kim, Mazraoui; Laimer, Goretzka; Sane, Musiala, Muller; Kane.