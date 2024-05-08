Liverpool forward gives green light to Barcelona move

Barcelona are open to the possibility of Robert Lewandowski moving on this summer, and despite signing Vitor Roque for €30m plus €31m in variables this January, will look for a replacement should the situation come to pass. That replacement could be Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguayan forward has been benched in recent games at Anfield, and has failed to provide the clinical edge that the Reds required this season. After talk of a move this summer surfaced, Nunez erased all trace of Liverpool from his Instagram account, and then appeared in an Instagram story alongside international teammate and Barcelona star Ronald Araujo.

🚨 Barça would only have to pay Xavi Simons' salary if he comes on loan, making it a more than affordable option. @RogerTorello, @martinezferran — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 8, 2024

As per Sport, Nunez would accept a move to Barcelona. Before switching to Benfica, Nunez had expressed his desire to play for Barcelona, but the Portuguese side ended up securing his signature from Almeria. Then Sporting Director Ramon Planes had agreed a deal in principal for Nunez for €8m plus variables while they were still in Segunda, but Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman vetoed the deal, feeling he was not the right option.

He would then move to Benfica for €34m, and two years later join Liverpool for €85m. With Arne Slot coming in this summer, and uncertainty over his future, Nunez would prioritise a move to Barcelona should the opportunity rise, say the Catalan daily.

This is still very much in the hypothetical phase, with Robert Lewandowski adamant that he will be remaining at the club. While Liverpool might not demand €85m for Nunez, they are unlikely to sell him on the cheap either, and so Barcelona’s ability to do a deal would no doubt depend on major sales, and a decent offer for Lewandowski himself.