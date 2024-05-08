Joselu Mato the hero as Real Madrid book Champions League final place with incredible late comeback

Real Madrid looked destined to exit the Champions League at the semi-final stage for the second successive season, but a remarkable late comeback has ensured that they will be at Wembley Stadium on the 1st of June, as they defeated Bayern Munich 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu, ensuring a 4-3 aggregate victory.

Real Madrid dominated the ball in the first half, and everything good came through Vinicius Junior. He had an effort expertly saved by Manuel Neuer early on, before the Bayern ‘keeper also denied Rodrygo Goes with the rebound.

Vinicius was up on his tricks in the second period too, as he gave Joshua Kimmich a torrid time. He set up another huge chance for Rodrygo, who fired wide from close range – Real Madrid would be made to pay for that soon after.

The opening goal of the game arrived in the 68th minute. Alphonso Davies, who came on early for the injured Serge Gnabry, cut in on his right and fired home an unstoppable effort that left Andriy Lunin with no chance. The Canadian defender has been heavily linked with Los Blancos, but he put them to the sword on this occasion.

A few minutes later, Real Madrid had the ball in the back of the net, although it was disallowed by VAR after Nacho Fernandez clearly fouled Kimmich in the build-up. However, that moment mattered little, as the equaliser did come in the 88th minute as substitute Joselu Mato finished from close range after a horrible error from Neuer.

Incredibly, it was 2-1 moments later, as Joselu turned home Antonio Rudiger’s cutback. The goal was initially ruled out, but a VAR check confirmed that the veteran striker was onside, which sparked wild scenes at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid held on to book their place in the final. They will face Borussia Dortmund, and they will have the chance to secure title number 15 in this iconic competition.