Bayern Munich star assures ‘we know Real Madrid’s weak points’

Bayern Munich are faced with a task that no side has managed this season, or in the last year, and that is to beat Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. A battle with Borussia Dortmund at Wembley awaits the victor, but Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has assured that his side know how to beat Los Blancos.

The first leg finished 2-2 in a game that most felt Bayern had the better of, but could not press home their advantage after coming from a goal down, conceding a late penalty. Neuer explained that they were close to beating Real Madrid in Bavaria, and that his side had to be brave at the Bernabeu.

“Everything will depend on the details, we will all have a very high level of concentration and no one wants to make mistakes. We are facing a great team, we know them well. We know what their weak points and strengths are. We cannot be afraid or scared, we have to trust the teammate next to us and turn the environment and pressure into something positive,” Neuer told MD.

The big difference for Bayern this week looks to be the return of Matthijs de Ligt in defence, who is coming back from an injury. Both Real Madrid goals at the Allianz Arena saw Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior get the better of Kim Min-Jae, but the Dutchman is expected to return, something Neuer valued.

“We are happy to have him back, he makes the defence more stable, he contributes in body language and forms a very harmonious partnership with Dier. Harry Kane is going to be a very important factor for us tomorrow, because he is capable of scoring a goal with every pass he receives.”

Bayern’s recent record against Real Madrid is relatively poor, with their last elimination of Los Blancos coming over a decade ago, before Carlo Ancelotti brought the trophy back to the Spanish capital a decade ago. The first leg indicated that it will be hard to separate the sides, but Real Madrid have been imperious at the Bernabeu so far this year.